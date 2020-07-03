All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3699 McKinney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3699 McKinney Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:50 AM

3699 McKinney Avenue

3699 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3699 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
1BR + Study or a 2BR. For those who like & prefer loft living without having to be downtown, this updated, end unit West Village loft-like condo is waiting for you! Tall ceilings complimented with cool concrete flooring throughout and generous windows that allow the sunlight to dance and play inside. Roll-down shades manage the number of sun kisses and set your desired mood. The kitchen is proudly equipped with all new appliances including a Samsung stainless steel refrigerator. The walk-in pantry area happily shares space with the full-size washer dryer (included). One can get their zen on in the newly updated master bathroom. Not to be forgotten, the 2nd bath has also been updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3699 McKinney Avenue have any available units?
3699 McKinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3699 McKinney Avenue have?
Some of 3699 McKinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3699 McKinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3699 McKinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3699 McKinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3699 McKinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3699 McKinney Avenue offer parking?
No, 3699 McKinney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3699 McKinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3699 McKinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3699 McKinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3699 McKinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 3699 McKinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3699 McKinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3699 McKinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3699 McKinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University