Dallas, TX
3631 Dawes Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

3631 Dawes Street

3631 Dawes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3631 Dawes Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Charming traditional American bungalow - open living & dining is tastefully updated to create a bright and welcoming feel. This home offers all new kitchen and bath, quartz kitchen counters, cabinets, wiring, HVAC, refurbished original hardwoods, outlets, smoke detectors, panel, windows and more. Roomy bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Nice fenced back lawn for entertaining. Washer-Dryer closet You'll enjoy being close to one of Dallas' best hike & bike trails as well as Stevens, Kidd Springs and Kiest Parks. Approximately 5 minutes to Bishop Arts District, Kessler Theater, Davis Street & proposed new Central Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Dawes Street have any available units?
3631 Dawes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3631 Dawes Street have?
Some of 3631 Dawes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 Dawes Street currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Dawes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Dawes Street pet-friendly?
No, 3631 Dawes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3631 Dawes Street offer parking?
Yes, 3631 Dawes Street offers parking.
Does 3631 Dawes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3631 Dawes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Dawes Street have a pool?
No, 3631 Dawes Street does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Dawes Street have accessible units?
No, 3631 Dawes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Dawes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3631 Dawes Street has units with dishwashers.

