3631 Dawes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Charming traditional American bungalow - open living & dining is tastefully updated to create a bright and welcoming feel. This home offers all new kitchen and bath, quartz kitchen counters, cabinets, wiring, HVAC, refurbished original hardwoods, outlets, smoke detectors, panel, windows and more. Roomy bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Nice fenced back lawn for entertaining. Washer-Dryer closet You'll enjoy being close to one of Dallas' best hike & bike trails as well as Stevens, Kidd Springs and Kiest Parks. Approximately 5 minutes to Bishop Arts District, Kessler Theater, Davis Street & proposed new Central Market.