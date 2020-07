Amenities

1431 sq. ft. Duplex located in Walnut Gardens Enclave. This quiet cul de sac neighborhood is comprised of three streets with no thru traffic and is bordered by The Brownwood City Park. Great price for the square footage. The duplex is inside the 635 LBJ loop. Very private, spacious and clean. Privacy fence and washer and dryer. Many work at Love Field, UTSW, Parkland, Las Colinas or the Addison area. Locally owned and managed. Landlord maintains yard.