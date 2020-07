Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous one-half duplex in excellent North Dallas location. Three huge living areas with a lot of natural light. Kitchen is large with eat in breakfast area and hutch. Views of outside and pool. Bedrooms are big with walk in closets. Oversized master has two closets, large bathroom and extra make up vanity. Huge back yard with pool. Land lord takes care of the yard. Full two car garage. Well kept and clean. A lot of space for the price.