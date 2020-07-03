All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3619 Rising Sun Lane

3619 Rising Sun Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3619 Rising Sun Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home!! Home is move in ready. Home features a open concept with living space down stairs and bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops with built in microwave and tons of cabinet space and large pantry. Spacious bedrooms and oversized master. This is a must see. Make an appointment to view location right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Rising Sun Lane have any available units?
3619 Rising Sun Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Rising Sun Lane have?
Some of 3619 Rising Sun Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Rising Sun Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Rising Sun Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Rising Sun Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Rising Sun Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3619 Rising Sun Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Rising Sun Lane offers parking.
Does 3619 Rising Sun Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Rising Sun Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Rising Sun Lane have a pool?
No, 3619 Rising Sun Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Rising Sun Lane have accessible units?
No, 3619 Rising Sun Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Rising Sun Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 Rising Sun Lane has units with dishwashers.

