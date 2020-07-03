All apartments in Dallas
3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard
3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard

3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
valet service
With its fantastic view of Turtle Creek and the Downtown skyline, Unit 1105 at the Gold Crest is updated and available for immediate lease. Contemporary renovations include an open kitchen-living area with expansive bookcase wall, marble master bath with two sinks and an over-sized shower, generous storage space and beautiful hardwood floors. Building amenities include a saltwater pool, workout room, card room, guest suite, 24-hour security and valet parking. This exceptional George Dahl-designed mid-century landmark with its signature wraparound terraces is a very special address indeed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard have any available units?
3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

