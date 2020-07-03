3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool guest suite valet service

With its fantastic view of Turtle Creek and the Downtown skyline, Unit 1105 at the Gold Crest is updated and available for immediate lease. Contemporary renovations include an open kitchen-living area with expansive bookcase wall, marble master bath with two sinks and an over-sized shower, generous storage space and beautiful hardwood floors. Building amenities include a saltwater pool, workout room, card room, guest suite, 24-hour security and valet parking. This exceptional George Dahl-designed mid-century landmark with its signature wraparound terraces is a very special address indeed.