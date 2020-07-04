All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

3550 St Francis Ave

3550 Saint Francis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Saint Francis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Casa Bonita - Property Id: 229846

Located just ten minutes away from downtown Dallas, Texas and provides one with the unique opportunity to reside in a quieter setting but one that is close to many amenities. With the I-30 close by, commuting is quite easy.

Also, with so many fine dining and entertainment opportunities right in the area, you will never have to go far to find something to do.

Directions: From Interstate 30 and N Jim Miller Road, Dallas, Texas, drive north on N Jim Miller Road toward Highland Road. Make the first right turn onto Highland Road. Make a left turn onto Street Francis Ave. Casa Bonita Apartments will be on the right.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229846
Property Id 229846

(RLNE5802032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 St Francis Ave have any available units?
3550 St Francis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 St Francis Ave have?
Some of 3550 St Francis Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 St Francis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3550 St Francis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 St Francis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 St Francis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3550 St Francis Ave offer parking?
No, 3550 St Francis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3550 St Francis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 St Francis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 St Francis Ave have a pool?
No, 3550 St Francis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3550 St Francis Ave have accessible units?
No, 3550 St Francis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 St Francis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 St Francis Ave has units with dishwashers.

