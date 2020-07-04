3550 St Francis Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Casa Bonita - Property Id: 229846



Located just ten minutes away from downtown Dallas, Texas and provides one with the unique opportunity to reside in a quieter setting but one that is close to many amenities. With the I-30 close by, commuting is quite easy.



Also, with so many fine dining and entertainment opportunities right in the area, you will never have to go far to find something to do.



Directions: From Interstate 30 and N Jim Miller Road, Dallas, Texas, drive north on N Jim Miller Road toward Highland Road. Make the first right turn onto Highland Road. Make a left turn onto Street Francis Ave. Casa Bonita Apartments will be on the right.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229846

Property Id 229846



(RLNE5802032)