Amenities

parking air conditioning fireplace

AGENT IS OWNER. APPLICANT MUST HAVE A GOOD RENTAL HISTORY . THIS IS A LOVELY 2 BEDROOM HOME. IT HAS CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR AND LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. APPLICANT MUST SUBMIT A COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE, SS CARD, A COPY OF THE LAST TWO PAY CHECK STUBS ALONG WITH AN APPLICATION FEE OF $50.00 FOR EACH PERSON 18 AND OVER. GO BY AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE HOME AND AREA B4 CALLING OR EMAILING.