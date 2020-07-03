3490 Timberview Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Limited Time Offer !!! $100 per month allowance toward water bill. AND $300 Monthly Landscape and Yard Mow allowance included by Landlord to insure Year Round Nice Yard - Seasonal Flower Beds Etc. No Outdoor Yard Work Required by Tennant. This Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bedroom home has been completely professionally remodeled and is practically brand new form the ground up! Move right in with Granite and hardwood floors throughout! NEW kitchen, NEW utility room, NEW Plumbing, NEW AC and more! Check out the Media section for a full list of upgrades. The owner of this home put his heart and soul into this home and made sure everything was done by the book! Don't miss out on this gem!