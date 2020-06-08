All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:02 PM

348 Vista Ct

348 Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

348 Vista Court, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Located in a large lot in an established east Dallas neighborhood this home has been remodeled to look like new! Inside you'll enjoy the updated kitchen with gas cooking/heating, w/d room, berber carpeting, and so much more. Outside you'll appreciate the long extended driveway, large lot and playground in the back yard. Come see this one soon before it's gone!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Vista Ct have any available units?
348 Vista Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 348 Vista Ct currently offering any rent specials?
348 Vista Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Vista Ct pet-friendly?
No, 348 Vista Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 348 Vista Ct offer parking?
No, 348 Vista Ct does not offer parking.
Does 348 Vista Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Vista Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Vista Ct have a pool?
No, 348 Vista Ct does not have a pool.
Does 348 Vista Ct have accessible units?
No, 348 Vista Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Vista Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Vista Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Vista Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Vista Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

