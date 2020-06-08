348 Vista Ct

Amenities

recently renovated playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Located in a large lot in an established east Dallas neighborhood this home has been remodeled to look like new! Inside you'll enjoy the updated kitchen with gas cooking/heating, w/d room, berber carpeting, and so much more. Outside you'll appreciate the long extended driveway, large lot and playground in the back yard. Come see this one soon before it's gone!



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com