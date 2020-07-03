All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3443 Mahanna St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

3443 Mahanna St

3443 Mahanna Street · No Longer Available
Location

3443 Mahanna Street, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
“Build it and they will come” they said. So you did. You built it. But they didn’t come. But nevertheless, you persisted. It was only a matter of time before word spread about your decade long project to build the world’s largest cat themed hedge garden.

At first they said you were crazy. That you had been drinking your own catnip flavored kool aid for too long, and that you should go back to your former career of high powered corporate executive. But you showed them. Those same people who mocked you now travel from far and wide to bring their offspring to see your grand whiskery masterpiece of shrubbish delight.

But more importantly, this validation has now given you the revenue you’ve needed to finally afford that beautiful Dallas apartment that just got built. Finally. All your dreams have come true.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Two resort-style pools with tanning ledge and modern water features

Poolside Gas Grills

2 Courtyards with Gas Grills

Stylish Clubhouse with Full Kitchen and Coffee Bar

Business Center with Wi-Fi

24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Two parking garages with elevator access

Controlled access gates for all building entrances

Walkable to trendy restaurantsaStreet-level shopping and dining with separate retail parking

On-site storage availability

Bark Park

Attached garages available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Entertainment lounge: WiFi cafe, serving bar and tv gallery

Business center with PCs and MACs

Wellness center: specialized Technogym cardio machines

Free weights and individual strength training machines

Resort-inspired swimming pool with expansive tanning areas

Outdoor entertainment lounge with TV

Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment

Community pet park

Controlled access

_________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 Mahanna St have any available units?
3443 Mahanna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 Mahanna St have?
Some of 3443 Mahanna St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 Mahanna St currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Mahanna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Mahanna St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3443 Mahanna St is pet friendly.
Does 3443 Mahanna St offer parking?
Yes, 3443 Mahanna St offers parking.
Does 3443 Mahanna St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 Mahanna St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Mahanna St have a pool?
Yes, 3443 Mahanna St has a pool.
Does 3443 Mahanna St have accessible units?
Yes, 3443 Mahanna St has accessible units.
Does 3443 Mahanna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3443 Mahanna St does not have units with dishwashers.

