3443 Mahanna St

Amenities
“Build it and they will come” they said. So you did. You built it. But they didn’t come. But nevertheless, you persisted. It was only a matter of time before word spread about your decade long project to build the world’s largest cat themed hedge garden.
At first they said you were crazy. That you had been drinking your own catnip flavored kool aid for too long, and that you should go back to your former career of high powered corporate executive. But you showed them. Those same people who mocked you now travel from far and wide to bring their offspring to see your grand whiskery masterpiece of shrubbish delight.
But more importantly, this validation has now given you the revenue you’ve needed to finally afford that beautiful Dallas apartment that just got built. Finally. All your dreams have come true.
Apartment Amenities
Two resort-style pools with tanning ledge and modern water features
Poolside Gas Grills
2 Courtyards with Gas Grills
Stylish Clubhouse with Full Kitchen and Coffee Bar
Business Center with Wi-Fi
24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Two parking garages with elevator access
Controlled access gates for all building entrances
Walkable to trendy restaurantsaStreet-level shopping and dining with separate retail parking
On-site storage availability
Bark Park
Attached garages available
Community Amenities
Entertainment lounge: WiFi cafe, serving bar and tv gallery
Business center with PCs and MACs
Wellness center: specialized Technogym cardio machines
Free weights and individual strength training machines
Resort-inspired swimming pool with expansive tanning areas
Outdoor entertainment lounge with TV
Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment
Community pet park
Controlled access
Looking for a new apartment?
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.