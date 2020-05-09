All apartments in Dallas
Location

3435 Wendover Road, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Lakewood Exclusive! One of a kind GUEST HOUSE located at the front of a beautiful, massive Lakewood Estate. The guest house has a large wood deck, with iron fence, and overlooks a tree shaded creek. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with large walk in closet. Refinished hardwoods, granite like counter tops, central heat and air. Appliances include SS Ref (new 2015), Electric range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer. Parking is in front of the Guest House. Owner will consider 1 small pet. High Speed Fiber Optic Internet is available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Wendover Road have any available units?
3435 Wendover Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Wendover Road have?
Some of 3435 Wendover Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Wendover Road currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Wendover Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Wendover Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Wendover Road is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Wendover Road offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Wendover Road offers parking.
Does 3435 Wendover Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Wendover Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Wendover Road have a pool?
No, 3435 Wendover Road does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Wendover Road have accessible units?
No, 3435 Wendover Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Wendover Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Wendover Road has units with dishwashers.

