3435 Wendover Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Lakewood Exclusive! One of a kind GUEST HOUSE located at the front of a beautiful, massive Lakewood Estate. The guest house has a large wood deck, with iron fence, and overlooks a tree shaded creek. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with large walk in closet. Refinished hardwoods, granite like counter tops, central heat and air. Appliances include SS Ref (new 2015), Electric range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer. Parking is in front of the Guest House. Owner will consider 1 small pet. High Speed Fiber Optic Internet is available!