3407 Gibsondell Avenue

Amenities
Light, bright 2016 construction with open floor plan, hardwoods throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and energy efficient features. 13-15 SEER AC, ceiling fans, Low E Windows and a tankless water heater are the many energy efficient features. There are several smart home features that were installed over the past year: Vivint security system, Nest thermostat, and August front door lockThere are 3 large bedrooms with the master bedroom down. Two bedrooms, full bath and open area are upstairs. Large backyard with mature trees and a covered patio make this a great space to entertain. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Call listing agent with pet questions