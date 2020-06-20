3407 Gibsondell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light, bright 2016 construction with open floor plan, hardwoods throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and energy efficient features. 13-15 SEER AC, ceiling fans, Low E Windows and a tankless water heater are the many energy efficient features. There are several smart home features that were installed over the past year: Vivint security system, Nest thermostat, and August front door lockThere are 3 large bedrooms with the master bedroom down. Two bedrooms, full bath and open area are upstairs. Large backyard with mature trees and a covered patio make this a great space to entertain. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Call listing agent with pet questions