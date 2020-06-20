All apartments in Dallas
3407 Gibsondell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3407 Gibsondell Avenue

3407 Gibsondell Avenue
Location

3407 Gibsondell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light, bright 2016 construction with open floor plan, hardwoods throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and energy efficient features. 13-15 SEER AC, ceiling fans, Low E Windows and a tankless water heater are the many energy efficient features. There are several smart home features that were installed over the past year: Vivint security system, Nest thermostat, and August front door lockThere are 3 large bedrooms with the master bedroom down. Two bedrooms, full bath and open area are upstairs. Large backyard with mature trees and a covered patio make this a great space to entertain. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Call listing agent with pet questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Gibsondell Avenue have any available units?
3407 Gibsondell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Gibsondell Avenue have?
Some of 3407 Gibsondell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Gibsondell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Gibsondell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Gibsondell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Gibsondell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Gibsondell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Gibsondell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3407 Gibsondell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Gibsondell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Gibsondell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3407 Gibsondell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Gibsondell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3407 Gibsondell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Gibsondell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Gibsondell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

