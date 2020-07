Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing opportunity with this one story 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home nestled in cozy Bradford Estates. Situated on a spacious lot with beautiful mature trees. Major renovation has just been completed. A must see home. Great location as Dart Rail is 5 min away, Dallas Love Field Airport 10 minutes away, UT Southwestern 15 minutes from property. Bachman Lake, restaurants and shopping nearby.