All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 330 Park Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
330 Park Brook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 Park Brook Drive

330 Park Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

330 Park Brook Dr, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous two story recently updated half duplex on a cul-du-sac. Laminated flooring throughout the home, only stairs have carpet. The living area, kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. Lots of kitchen cabinet storage space. W-D hook ups in a small utility room next to the kitchen. Dining area and half bathroom located downstairs. Master Bedroom with walk in closet and master suite upstairs. Along with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Plenty of space for storage with the 2 door garage. The backyard is fenced off from the other half of the duplex. Plus point lawn care is included in the rent. Conveniently located by major highway 635 and 75. Close to shopping, North Park Mall and entertainment district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Park Brook Drive have any available units?
330 Park Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Park Brook Drive have?
Some of 330 Park Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Park Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Park Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Park Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 Park Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 330 Park Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 Park Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 330 Park Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Park Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Park Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Park Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Park Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Park Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Park Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Park Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University