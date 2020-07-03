330 Park Brook Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous two story recently updated half duplex on a cul-du-sac. Laminated flooring throughout the home, only stairs have carpet. The living area, kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. Lots of kitchen cabinet storage space. W-D hook ups in a small utility room next to the kitchen. Dining area and half bathroom located downstairs. Master Bedroom with walk in closet and master suite upstairs. Along with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Plenty of space for storage with the 2 door garage. The backyard is fenced off from the other half of the duplex. Plus point lawn care is included in the rent. Conveniently located by major highway 635 and 75. Close to shopping, North Park Mall and entertainment district.