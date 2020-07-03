All apartments in Dallas
Location

3239 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning one-story home will completely take your breath away right when you walk in. From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the large backyard with extra storage shed, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Complete updates include new wood flooring throughout the entire home - no carpet! Newly updated bathrooms, stainless appliances, a brand new wooden fence and a new motor has been recently added to the back gate. Pulling into your home has never been so easy. This home is located less than a block away from Royal Park. As a bonus, yard care is included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 Royal Lane have any available units?
3239 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 Royal Lane have?
Some of 3239 Royal Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3239 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3239 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3239 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3239 Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 3239 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 3239 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3239 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 3239 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

