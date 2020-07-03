3239 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning one-story home will completely take your breath away right when you walk in. From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the large backyard with extra storage shed, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Complete updates include new wood flooring throughout the entire home - no carpet! Newly updated bathrooms, stainless appliances, a brand new wooden fence and a new motor has been recently added to the back gate. Pulling into your home has never been so easy. This home is located less than a block away from Royal Park. As a bonus, yard care is included in the rent!