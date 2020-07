Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Very spacious condo in the heart of Uptown for lease by owner! 2 master bedrooms, Den, Office, 2.5 baths, great kitchen for entertaining that opens to living room with separate wine bar. Spacious walk-in closets, private patio, lots of natural light, and more:

Tandem garage and carport (plenty of guest parking out front)

W-D, dishwasher, and fridge included

Community pool and club house

Etc..