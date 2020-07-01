3226 San Paula Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Full renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Casa View Heights area. New plumbing and new electrical wiring throughout the house, New AC installed in 2019, Roof last changed in 2018, Foundation repaired in 2018. Updated counter tops, new cabinets, dish washer & vent hood. Laminate flooring thought the house and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedrooms with private bath. Bathrooms fully updated. Large back yard for children to play and family entertainment. Just minutes away from major highways and shopping.