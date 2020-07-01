All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

3226 San Paula Avenue

3226 San Paula Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3226 San Paula Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Full renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Casa View Heights area. New plumbing and new electrical wiring throughout the house, New AC installed in 2019, Roof last changed in 2018, Foundation repaired in 2018. Updated counter tops, new cabinets, dish washer & vent hood. Laminate flooring thought the house and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedrooms with private bath. Bathrooms fully updated. Large back yard for children to play and family entertainment. Just minutes away from major highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 San Paula Avenue have any available units?
3226 San Paula Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 San Paula Avenue have?
Some of 3226 San Paula Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 San Paula Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3226 San Paula Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 San Paula Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3226 San Paula Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3226 San Paula Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3226 San Paula Avenue offers parking.
Does 3226 San Paula Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 San Paula Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 San Paula Avenue have a pool?
No, 3226 San Paula Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3226 San Paula Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3226 San Paula Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 San Paula Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 San Paula Avenue has units with dishwashers.

