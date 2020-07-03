All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:22 AM

3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1

3225 Turtle Creek Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Turtle Creek highrise condo, conveniently located off the Katy Trail. Views of Arlington Hall and Turtle Creek Park. Interior finishes include wood and stone flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The Renaissance on Turtle Creek has great amenities and service to foster a carefree lifestyle. Enjoy everything that the Oaklawn and Uptown neighborhoods have to offer. Garage parking space. Apply online newgenproperties.managembuilding.com VALET / SECURITY / 2GYMS / 2POOLS / SAUNA / SUNDECK / SPA / TANNING BED / RESTAURANT / CAR DETAIL/ INTERNET /FAX /ATM / MASSAGE ROOM
Turtle Creek highrise condo, conveniently located off the Katy Trail. Views of Arlington Hall and Turtle Creek Park. Interior finishes include wood and stone flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The Renaissance on Turtle Creek has great amenities and service to foster a carefree lifestyle. Enjoy everything that the Oaklawn and Uptown neighborhoods have to offer. Apply online newgenproperties.managembuilding.com

VALET / SECURITY / 2GYMS / 2POOLS / SAUNA / SUNDECK / SPA / TANNING BED / RESTAURANT / CAR DETAIL/ INTERNET /FAX /ATM / MASSAGE ROOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 have any available units?
3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 have?
Some of 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 have a pool?
No, 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

