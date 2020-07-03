3225 Turtle Creek #638 - 1

Amenities

Long or sort term efficiency condo- tenant call for details! Turtle Creek highrise condo, conveniently located off the Katy Trail. Views of Arlington Hall and Turtle Creek Park. Interior finishes include wood and stone flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The Renaissance on Turtle Creek has great amenities and service to foster a carefree lifestyle. Enjoy everything that the Oaklawn and Uptown neighborhoods have to offer. Garage parking space. Apply online newgenproperties.managembuilding.com VALET / SECURITY / 2GYMS / 2POOLS / SAUNA / SUNDECK / SPA / TANNING BED / RESTAURANT / CAR DETAIL/ INTERNET /FAX /ATM / MASSAGE ROOM

