All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3223 Bryan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3223 Bryan Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3223 Bryan Street

3223 Bryan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3223 Bryan Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unique floor plan in sought after Bryan Place. This terrific 3 bedroom, 3 bath, & 2 car garage home is located across from Exall park. The kitchen has been updated with solid surface counters, stainless appliances, moveable island & ceramic tile floor. The large living area with vaulted ceilings is highlighted by a brick fireplace, paneled wall & wood look tile for low maintenance. The downstairs bedrooms are split in layout with the master to the rear of the home. Upstairs loft recently converted to full bedroom and bath. Brand new washer and dryer. Access to community pool for separate fee. Blocks from downtown, Deep Ellum, Baylor Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Bryan Street have any available units?
3223 Bryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Bryan Street have?
Some of 3223 Bryan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Bryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Bryan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3223 Bryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Bryan Street offers parking.
Does 3223 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3223 Bryan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Bryan Street have a pool?
Yes, 3223 Bryan Street has a pool.
Does 3223 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 3223 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 Bryan Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University