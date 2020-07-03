3223 Bryan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unique floor plan in sought after Bryan Place. This terrific 3 bedroom, 3 bath, & 2 car garage home is located across from Exall park. The kitchen has been updated with solid surface counters, stainless appliances, moveable island & ceramic tile floor. The large living area with vaulted ceilings is highlighted by a brick fireplace, paneled wall & wood look tile for low maintenance. The downstairs bedrooms are split in layout with the master to the rear of the home. Upstairs loft recently converted to full bedroom and bath. Brand new washer and dryer. Access to community pool for separate fee. Blocks from downtown, Deep Ellum, Baylor Medical Center.