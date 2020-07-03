All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3219 Lakenheath Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3219 Lakenheath Place
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

3219 Lakenheath Place

3219 Lakenheath Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3219 Lakenheath Place, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 BR, 2 Bath home with an Office available for Lease in sought after Bryan Place. Features include an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large 2-sided brick fireplace, sitting area with wet-bar located off the living area, eat-in kitchen, tons of windows allowing natural light, & great Downtown views from the balcony. Large master bedroom is split from the secondary bedroom. Recent interior paint throughout. Neighborhood pool available to join for an additional membership fee. Located close to Exall Park, Downtown Dallas, Uptown Dallas, Klyde Warren Park, and the Arts District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Lakenheath Place have any available units?
3219 Lakenheath Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Lakenheath Place have?
Some of 3219 Lakenheath Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Lakenheath Place currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Lakenheath Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Lakenheath Place pet-friendly?
No, 3219 Lakenheath Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3219 Lakenheath Place offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Lakenheath Place offers parking.
Does 3219 Lakenheath Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Lakenheath Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Lakenheath Place have a pool?
Yes, 3219 Lakenheath Place has a pool.
Does 3219 Lakenheath Place have accessible units?
No, 3219 Lakenheath Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Lakenheath Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 Lakenheath Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University