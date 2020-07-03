3219 Lakenheath Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 2 BR, 2 Bath home with an Office available for Lease in sought after Bryan Place. Features include an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large 2-sided brick fireplace, sitting area with wet-bar located off the living area, eat-in kitchen, tons of windows allowing natural light, & great Downtown views from the balcony. Large master bedroom is split from the secondary bedroom. Recent interior paint throughout. Neighborhood pool available to join for an additional membership fee. Located close to Exall Park, Downtown Dallas, Uptown Dallas, Klyde Warren Park, and the Arts District.