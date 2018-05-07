All apartments in Dallas
Location

3215 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Take our matterport 3D tour now under videos & virtual tour!
Beautifully remodeled, two story condo situated in the heart of Uptown. Double master bedroom suites are both located upstairs with a fireplace upstairs and downstairs! Hardwood floors downstairs, shaker style cabinets in the kitchen along with Quartz counter tops, accent lighting in the dining, bathroom has dual vanity, new light fixtures and perfect closet space! This home comes with 2 parking spaces directly in front of the unit as well as a back patio that opens up to a fenced dog yard.

Agents please use trec form for applicants send to listing agent email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Cole Avenue have any available units?
3215 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 3215 Cole Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 3215 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 3215 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3215 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Cole Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

