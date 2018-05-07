3215 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Take our matterport 3D tour now under videos & virtual tour!

Beautifully remodeled, two story condo situated in the heart of Uptown. Double master bedroom suites are both located upstairs with a fireplace upstairs and downstairs! Hardwood floors downstairs, shaker style cabinets in the kitchen along with Quartz counter tops, accent lighting in the dining, bathroom has dual vanity, new light fixtures and perfect closet space! This home comes with 2 parking spaces directly in front of the unit as well as a back patio that opens up to a fenced dog yard.



Agents please use trec form for applicants send to listing agent email.