3201 McKinney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave Property Amenities clubhouse concierge parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

2 Bedroom, 4 Weeks Free!! BRAND NEW UPTOWN DALLAS HIGH-RISE only $99 Upfront With App...Now Offering 4 Weeks Free Upfront Special!! (Rates start at $2899 Before Upfront Specials) Luxury Uptown Living located on McKinney Ave! Variety of floor plans available for move in ready or prelease. Amenities include exclusive sky lounge on the 20th floor, 24hr Exclusive Resident Concierge Services, Unobstructed views of the Dallas Skyline & Uptown Dallas, and countless more. Restaurants and shops located just downstairs, building has street-level access to Cafe Express and Blue Sushi Sake Grill!