3156 Citation Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! Spacious 4 bed 2.1 bath home on beautiful interior lot in sought after Chapel Downs neighborhood. Great curb appeal with mature trees, circle drive, fresh paint on exterior, and hidden rear 2 car garage. Step inside to 3 large living spaces with loads of natural light, new recessed lighting, brick fireplace, wet bar, skylight, and new carpet. Gas cooktop, double ovens, and breakfast nook in the kitchen. Fresh paint and new ceiling fans in spacious bedrooms. Large grassy backyard with tranquil patio and privacy fence. Quiet neighborhood ideally situated just minutes from Love Field, I-35, Dallas North Tollway, and 635. MUST SEE!