Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:06 PM

3156 Citation Drive

3156 Citation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3156 Citation Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Spacious 4 bed 2.1 bath home on beautiful interior lot in sought after Chapel Downs neighborhood. Great curb appeal with mature trees, circle drive, fresh paint on exterior, and hidden rear 2 car garage. Step inside to 3 large living spaces with loads of natural light, new recessed lighting, brick fireplace, wet bar, skylight, and new carpet. Gas cooktop, double ovens, and breakfast nook in the kitchen. Fresh paint and new ceiling fans in spacious bedrooms. Large grassy backyard with tranquil patio and privacy fence. Quiet neighborhood ideally situated just minutes from Love Field, I-35, Dallas North Tollway, and 635. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 Citation Drive have any available units?
3156 Citation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3156 Citation Drive have?
Some of 3156 Citation Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 Citation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3156 Citation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 Citation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3156 Citation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3156 Citation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3156 Citation Drive offers parking.
Does 3156 Citation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3156 Citation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 Citation Drive have a pool?
No, 3156 Citation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3156 Citation Drive have accessible units?
No, 3156 Citation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 Citation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3156 Citation Drive has units with dishwashers.

