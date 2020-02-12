3132 Oliver Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

List Price of $3,100 for 1-year lease. LOCK IN YOUR RENT with 2 or 3 year lease at $3,000! FABULOUS, PRIVATE, TREED, FENCED YARD (landlord provides maintenance) is cherry on top of this 2-story home (end unit of a 5-plex). Elegant entry (with tucked-away powder bath) has hallway to Living Areas & Master Suite on 1st floor and stairs to two 2nd floor bedrooms with shared bath. Living Areas (wood floors) access the fabulous yard through screened French Doors. Master Suite has low-pile carpet, natural light, updated bath. Upstairs bedrooms have low-pile carpet to minimize noise below and huge closets; front upstairs bedroom has balcony. Roomy 2-car garage has wall of cabinets; accesses 1st Floor directly!