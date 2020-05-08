312 N Henderson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE !!

Completed Craftsman style luxury condos, designed and built with utmost attention to detail. This spacious 2-story, craftsman contemporary condo will feature plenty of natural light, and will be beautifully designed with clean lines and luxurious finishes throughout. Generous open floor plan, will offer spacious bedrooms, living spaces and is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen will feature stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, island, and granite countertops. Great location, minutes from Downtown, Uptown, and Lower Greenville with quick access to shopping, and dining. Move in ready!