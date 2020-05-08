All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:22 PM

312 N Henderson Avenue

312 North Henderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 North Henderson Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE !!
Completed Craftsman style luxury condos, designed and built with utmost attention to detail. This spacious 2-story, craftsman contemporary condo will feature plenty of natural light, and will be beautifully designed with clean lines and luxurious finishes throughout. Generous open floor plan, will offer spacious bedrooms, living spaces and is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen will feature stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, island, and granite countertops. Great location, minutes from Downtown, Uptown, and Lower Greenville with quick access to shopping, and dining. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N Henderson Avenue have any available units?
312 N Henderson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 N Henderson Avenue have?
Some of 312 N Henderson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 N Henderson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 N Henderson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N Henderson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 312 N Henderson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 312 N Henderson Avenue offer parking?
No, 312 N Henderson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 312 N Henderson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 N Henderson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N Henderson Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 N Henderson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 N Henderson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 N Henderson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N Henderson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 N Henderson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

