3113 Saint David Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Beautifully updated 4-2-2 on cul-de-sac in Dallas! Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, neutral colors, open layout, large backyard and so much more! Entry opens to a huge 20x14 living room. Nice dining area has sliding glass doors to the rear. Kitchen offers a walk-in pantry with a refrigerator included! Master suite has a large 9x7 walk-in closet and a private bath with an extended vanity and seating area. Three lovely bedrooms, second full bath, great backyard with open patio and lots of room to entertain and play. Centrally located to highways, near Mountain Creek and Joe Pool Lake. One small dog under 30 lbs. considered. No cats.