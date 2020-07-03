All apartments in Dallas
3113 Saint David Street

3113 St David Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3113 St David Drive, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 4-2-2 on cul-de-sac in Dallas! Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring, neutral colors, open layout, large backyard and so much more! Entry opens to a huge 20x14 living room. Nice dining area has sliding glass doors to the rear. Kitchen offers a walk-in pantry with a refrigerator included! Master suite has a large 9x7 walk-in closet and a private bath with an extended vanity and seating area. Three lovely bedrooms, second full bath, great backyard with open patio and lots of room to entertain and play. Centrally located to highways, near Mountain Creek and Joe Pool Lake. One small dog under 30 lbs. considered. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Saint David Street have any available units?
3113 Saint David Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Saint David Street have?
Some of 3113 Saint David Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Saint David Street currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Saint David Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Saint David Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Saint David Street is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Saint David Street offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Saint David Street offers parking.
Does 3113 Saint David Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Saint David Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Saint David Street have a pool?
Yes, 3113 Saint David Street has a pool.
Does 3113 Saint David Street have accessible units?
No, 3113 Saint David Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Saint David Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Saint David Street has units with dishwashers.

