Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

3111 Canton Street

3111 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Canton Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
**DEEP ELLUM LOFT ALERT ** 15 foot open rafter ceilings and large windows allow for wonderful light throughout and the stained concrete floors create an airy, cool urban vibe in the heart of Deep Ellum. Samsung Fridge, Stainless Steel appliances, New Kitchen with Large Island for Entertaining and private attached garage make the space perfect for the discerning professional. Second level includes 240 sqft flex space (not photographed) above the garage perfect for an office, art studio or yoga room. This is the Loft you've been looking for. Did I mention it has a 1 car private garage....in Deep Ellum! Truly a must see...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Canton Street have any available units?
3111 Canton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Canton Street have?
Some of 3111 Canton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Canton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Canton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Canton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Canton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3111 Canton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Canton Street offers parking.
Does 3111 Canton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Canton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Canton Street have a pool?
No, 3111 Canton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Canton Street have accessible units?
No, 3111 Canton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Canton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Canton Street has units with dishwashers.

