3111 Canton Street

Amenities

**DEEP ELLUM LOFT ALERT ** 15 foot open rafter ceilings and large windows allow for wonderful light throughout and the stained concrete floors create an airy, cool urban vibe in the heart of Deep Ellum. Samsung Fridge, Stainless Steel appliances, New Kitchen with Large Island for Entertaining and private attached garage make the space perfect for the discerning professional. Second level includes 240 sqft flex space (not photographed) above the garage perfect for an office, art studio or yoga room. This is the Loft you've been looking for. Did I mention it has a 1 car private garage....in Deep Ellum! Truly a must see...