3107 Whirlaway Road

For Rent or For Sale!!! This spacious 1960s beauty has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a large study with a closet and half bath. There are 2 oversized living areas with vaulted ceilings, oversized eat in kitchen, fireplace in the living room, oversized 2 car garage and windows galore! Sitting on an oversized corner lot in the coveted Chapel Downs community, come experience that modern charm feel in an established neighborhood. This open concept home is minutes from 635, I 35, Loop 12 and Spur 348 as well as 12 miles from Downtown Dallas, 6 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport, shopping, schools and restaurants.