Dallas, TX
3107 Whirlaway Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

3107 Whirlaway Road

3107 Whirlaway Road · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Whirlaway Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent or For Sale!!! This spacious 1960s beauty has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a large study with a closet and half bath. There are 2 oversized living areas with vaulted ceilings, oversized eat in kitchen, fireplace in the living room, oversized 2 car garage and windows galore! Sitting on an oversized corner lot in the coveted Chapel Downs community, come experience that modern charm feel in an established neighborhood. This open concept home is minutes from 635, I 35, Loop 12 and Spur 348 as well as 12 miles from Downtown Dallas, 6 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport, shopping, schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Whirlaway Road have any available units?
3107 Whirlaway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 Whirlaway Road have?
Some of 3107 Whirlaway Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Whirlaway Road currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Whirlaway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Whirlaway Road pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Whirlaway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3107 Whirlaway Road offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Whirlaway Road offers parking.
Does 3107 Whirlaway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Whirlaway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Whirlaway Road have a pool?
No, 3107 Whirlaway Road does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Whirlaway Road have accessible units?
No, 3107 Whirlaway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Whirlaway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Whirlaway Road does not have units with dishwashers.

