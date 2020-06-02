All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:54 PM

3039 Modella Avenue

3039 Modella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3039 Modella Avenue, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located half-duplex in desirable quiet Preston Hollow neighborhood, half a block from Marcus Park and minutes from shopping, dining, cinema, I-635, I-35, Dallas Medical Center. Updated open kitchen with custom countertops and pull-out bottom shelves, brand new stainless steel double oven range, dishwasher and refrigerator are included. Stay comfortable using the smart thermostat. The 2 bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, double walk-in closets, and the master bedroom has a private yard! An additional 3rd room can be used as an office.

Attached spacious 2 car garage features a new door and motor, plus a 240V outlet in the garage.
Additional parking spaces available in wide driveway and on street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Modella Avenue have any available units?
3039 Modella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 Modella Avenue have?
Some of 3039 Modella Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 Modella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Modella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Modella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3039 Modella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3039 Modella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3039 Modella Avenue offers parking.
Does 3039 Modella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 Modella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Modella Avenue have a pool?
No, 3039 Modella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3039 Modella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3039 Modella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Modella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3039 Modella Avenue has units with dishwashers.

