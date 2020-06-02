3039 Modella Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located half-duplex in desirable quiet Preston Hollow neighborhood, half a block from Marcus Park and minutes from shopping, dining, cinema, I-635, I-35, Dallas Medical Center. Updated open kitchen with custom countertops and pull-out bottom shelves, brand new stainless steel double oven range, dishwasher and refrigerator are included. Stay comfortable using the smart thermostat. The 2 bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, double walk-in closets, and the master bedroom has a private yard! An additional 3rd room can be used as an office.



Attached spacious 2 car garage features a new door and motor, plus a 240V outlet in the garage.

Additional parking spaces available in wide driveway and on street.