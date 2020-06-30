All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

3039 51st St

3039 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3039 51st Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home for lease in Dallas - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home for lease in Dallas. One Living. Updated Island kitchen has granite, stainless steel gas range, stainless microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, and updated cabinets with soft close doors and stylish handles. Large fenced backyard. Mature trees. Fresh 3-tone paint. Original hardwood floor and laminate flooring. Updated bathroom. Fullsize washer and dryer connections. Ceiling fans.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Dallas.

GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.

PARKING:

Driveway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 51st St have any available units?
3039 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 51st St have?
Some of 3039 51st St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
3039 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 3039 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3039 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 3039 51st St offers parking.
Does 3039 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 51st St have a pool?
No, 3039 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 3039 51st St have accessible units?
No, 3039 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3039 51st St has units with dishwashers.

