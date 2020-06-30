3039 51st St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home for lease in Dallas - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home for lease in Dallas. One Living. Updated Island kitchen has granite, stainless steel gas range, stainless microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, and updated cabinets with soft close doors and stylish handles. Large fenced backyard. Mature trees. Fresh 3-tone paint. Original hardwood floor and laminate flooring. Updated bathroom. Fullsize washer and dryer connections. Ceiling fans.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Dallas.



GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.



PARKING:



Driveway.



No Pets Allowed



