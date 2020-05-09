3030 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool sauna tennis court valet service

Perched atop the 21st floor with stunning views of the Dallas skyline is this luxurious 2 bedroom unit offered with all utilities included in the rent. Ideally located on McKinney Avenue in the heart of Uptown with easy access to the best in shopping and dining. Breathtaking Uptown skyline views from every room command your attention throughout the day and well into the evening. Updates include chef's kitchen, designer colors, window treatments, master and second baths, custom closet system and more. Two assigned parking spaces. Optional fully furnished lease for $3500 a month. Amenities: 24-hour concierge & valet service, resort style pool, tennis court, gym, club room, basketball court, and saunas.