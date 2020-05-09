All apartments in Dallas
3030 Mckinney Avenue

3030 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Perched atop the 21st floor with stunning views of the Dallas skyline is this luxurious 2 bedroom unit offered with all utilities included in the rent. Ideally located on McKinney Avenue in the heart of Uptown with easy access to the best in shopping and dining. Breathtaking Uptown skyline views from every room command your attention throughout the day and well into the evening. Updates include chef's kitchen, designer colors, window treatments, master and second baths, custom closet system and more. Two assigned parking spaces. Optional fully furnished lease for $3500 a month. Amenities: 24-hour concierge & valet service, resort style pool, tennis court, gym, club room, basketball court, and saunas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
3030 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 3030 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3030 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3030 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Mckinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Mckinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 3030 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3030 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

