Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:54 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3017 Talisman Drive
3017 Talisman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3017 Talisman Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3017 Talisman Drive have any available units?
3017 Talisman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3017 Talisman Drive have?
Some of 3017 Talisman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3017 Talisman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Talisman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Talisman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Talisman Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3017 Talisman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Talisman Drive offers parking.
Does 3017 Talisman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Talisman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Talisman Drive have a pool?
No, 3017 Talisman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Talisman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3017 Talisman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Talisman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Talisman Drive has units with dishwashers.
