3003 Douglas Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous 3 level condo is a serious STUNNER! Designer touches galore, especially evident in kitchen and living areas. Patio or balcony on every level, and an incredible rooftop deck with a fireplace and speakers is the perfect spot to unwind after a long day or gather friends! Beautiful wood flooring throughout second and third levels, and stained concrete on first floor. Amazing master suite and huge master bathroom! Second living area off of master bedroom, was used previously as an office. Custom drapery throughout the home elevates this conveniently located gem in the heart of Oak Lawn.