2929 S Marsalis Avenue

Welcome home!! Close commute to Downtown Dallas and Wynnewood Shopping Center! BRAND NEW 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Modern design features throughout the home which include Calming Neutral Colors, Open kitchen floor plan which is perfect for entertaining your guests, Stainless steel appliance package, Glass Backsplash, and Granite Countertops. Step outside and enjoy the LARGE backyard. No Smoking. No Pets. $40 app fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.