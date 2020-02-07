All apartments in Dallas
2929 S Marsalis Avenue

2929 South Marsalis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2929 South Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome home!! Close commute to Downtown Dallas and Wynnewood Shopping Center! BRAND NEW 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Modern design features throughout the home which include Calming Neutral Colors, Open kitchen floor plan which is perfect for entertaining your guests, Stainless steel appliance package, Glass Backsplash, and Granite Countertops. Step outside and enjoy the LARGE backyard. No Smoking. No Pets. $40 app fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

