2923 Thomas Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning corner unit townhome in sought after State Thomas. This light-filled modern townhome with tall ceilings and hardwood floors offers 2 bedrooms plus study and a private rooftop deck with breathtaking panoramic downtown Dallas skyline views. 2nd floor features open kitchen-living-dining with Juliette balcony and half bath. Chef's kitchen features stainless appliances, gas cooktop, oversized island, walk-in pantry, and tons of storage - perfect for entertaining! 3rd-floor master retreat features stunning travertine master bath with separate vanities, garden jetted tub, separate walk-in shower, and HUGE master closet! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! Uptown living doesn't get better than this!