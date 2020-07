Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Newly remodeled two story condo. Located in the heart of Oak Lawn with easy access to exciting restaurants and bars. Private garage parking. New kitchen appliances. Pool on property with outdoor grill. Washer and dryer included. Wood burning fireplace. Over sized bedroom upstairs, with large patio perfect for entertaining. DSL and Cable available. No Fiber.