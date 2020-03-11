2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Villa Encanto Apartments

Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Gated Community with Utilities Included!



Find your home at Villa Encanto in Dallas. Featuring Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom options with prices starting from $675, your new home is waiting. The team of leasing professionals is available to assist you in finding your perfect apartment. Youll experience a wide selection of features and amenities at this community including convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and hardwood floors. Contact us or drop by to check the current floorplan availability and make your move to Villa Encanto.



Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Patio or Balcony

Dining Room

Refrigerator/Freezer

Range/Oven

Garbage Disposal

Walk-in Closets