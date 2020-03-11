All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116

2850 Clydedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Clydedale Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Property Description
Villa Encanto Apartments
Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Gated Community with Utilities Included!

Find your home at Villa Encanto in Dallas. Featuring Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom options with prices starting from $675, your new home is waiting. The team of leasing professionals is available to assist you in finding your perfect apartment. Youll experience a wide selection of features and amenities at this community including convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and hardwood floors. Contact us or drop by to check the current floorplan availability and make your move to Villa Encanto.

Apartment Home Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Patio or Balcony
Dining Room
Refrigerator/Freezer
Range/Oven
Garbage Disposal
Walk-in Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 have any available units?
2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 have?
Some of 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 offers parking.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 have a pool?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 have accessible units?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Clydedale Dr Unit: 1116 does not have units with dishwashers.

