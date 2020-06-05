2838 Waskom St

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View is 1,164 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, laminate and vinyl floors, two living areas, a two-year-old roof, ceiling fans throughout and central heat/air! [SBH-B] Enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with a deck for outdoor entertaining! The home is minutes from Charles M. Gill Elementary School, Casa View Park, Dallas Athletic Club, and Casa View Shopping Center, home to Chase Bank, Walmart Neighborhood Market, El Rancho Supermercado and much more. The home is along the bus line and offers easy access to Highway 635 nearby. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



