Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:31 AM

2838 Waskom St

2838 Waskom Street · No Longer Available
Location

2838 Waskom Street, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View is 1,164 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, laminate and vinyl floors, two living areas, a two-year-old roof, ceiling fans throughout and central heat/air! [SBH-B] Enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with a deck for outdoor entertaining! The home is minutes from Charles M. Gill Elementary School, Casa View Park, Dallas Athletic Club, and Casa View Shopping Center, home to Chase Bank, Walmart Neighborhood Market, El Rancho Supermercado and much more. The home is along the bus line and offers easy access to Highway 635 nearby. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 Waskom St have any available units?
2838 Waskom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 Waskom St have?
Some of 2838 Waskom St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 Waskom St currently offering any rent specials?
2838 Waskom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 Waskom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2838 Waskom St is pet friendly.
Does 2838 Waskom St offer parking?
Yes, 2838 Waskom St offers parking.
Does 2838 Waskom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 Waskom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 Waskom St have a pool?
No, 2838 Waskom St does not have a pool.
Does 2838 Waskom St have accessible units?
No, 2838 Waskom St does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 Waskom St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2838 Waskom St does not have units with dishwashers.

