Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently rehabbed home located in the heart of Oak Cliff. Home features wood flooring, ceiling fans, built in microwave, stove, washer and dryer connections and has a nice home feel. One car garage with long drive way for additional parking. This hidden jewel will not last long. No section 8 accepted. Schedule appt today.