2727 Barnes Bridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Updated and remodeled. Largest square footage (1,718 sf) on the block. No Garage. Garage has been converted to 2nd living area. Huge main living room. Galley kitchen with lots of counter space. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, 1 dining area. Available Now! Updated paint, roof, water heater, kitchen stove, vent hood, counters. Appliances included in rent: front loading washer and dryer, refrigerator. Beautiful, Remodeled master bath. Covered patio deck. Large back yard with tool shed. 2 Pets allowed. 45 lbs and under. Breed restrictions. Not eligible for Section 8. See Leasing Criteria & Landlords Rules in Media