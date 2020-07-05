All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
2727 Barnes Bridge Road
Location

2727 Barnes Bridge Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Updated and remodeled. Largest square footage (1,718 sf) on the block. No Garage. Garage has been converted to 2nd living area. Huge main living room. Galley kitchen with lots of counter space. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, 1 dining area. Available Now! Updated paint, roof, water heater, kitchen stove, vent hood, counters. Appliances included in rent: front loading washer and dryer, refrigerator. Beautiful, Remodeled master bath. Covered patio deck. Large back yard with tool shed. 2 Pets allowed. 45 lbs and under. Breed restrictions. Not eligible for Section 8. See Leasing Criteria & Landlords Rules in Media

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

