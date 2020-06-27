All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:14 PM

2719 Lawtherwood Court

2719 Lawtherwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Lawtherwood Court, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Colonial Lakewood home in cul-de-sac. White Rock lake nearby with backyard access to 1.5 acre private park. This home features upgrades including 2 recently replaced HVAC systems in 2019, stainless appliances, energy efficient upgrades like Ecobee smart thermostats, attic insulation, with radiant barrier and smart sprinkler system. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features large island. Large master suite with large walk in closet. Downstairs bedroom would make a great home office or study. Come see this beautiful home today! Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Lawtherwood Court have any available units?
2719 Lawtherwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Lawtherwood Court have?
Some of 2719 Lawtherwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Lawtherwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Lawtherwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Lawtherwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2719 Lawtherwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2719 Lawtherwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Lawtherwood Court offers parking.
Does 2719 Lawtherwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 Lawtherwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Lawtherwood Court have a pool?
No, 2719 Lawtherwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2719 Lawtherwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2719 Lawtherwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Lawtherwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 Lawtherwood Court has units with dishwashers.

