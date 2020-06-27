2719 Lawtherwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Colonial Lakewood home in cul-de-sac. White Rock lake nearby with backyard access to 1.5 acre private park. This home features upgrades including 2 recently replaced HVAC systems in 2019, stainless appliances, energy efficient upgrades like Ecobee smart thermostats, attic insulation, with radiant barrier and smart sprinkler system. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features large island. Large master suite with large walk in closet. Downstairs bedroom would make a great home office or study. Come see this beautiful home today! Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.