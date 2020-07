Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in great area Dallas. New carpet, vinyl flooring, and fresh paint throughout home. Spacious house has 4 bedrooms, 2 living area, and a nice size utility room. Nice backyard with patio is perfect for entertaining. Very nice curb appeal. This home will not last long. call today to schedule viewing.