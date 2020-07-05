All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2641 Materhorn Drive

2641 Materhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Materhorn Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
ADORABLE home on great street! Updated & recent fresh interior paint throughout, in popular Casa View Oaks, near White Rock, schls, parks & Shops. 3 bedrm, 2 full bath and a 300' ft BONUS ROOM, NOT INCLUDED IN SQ FT., makes nice office or gameroom. Full size w & d hookups. Updates include hardwood flooring, appliances, bathrms w vanities. All bedrms w ceiling fans, walk in closets, & lots of natural light. Kitchen is well designed w 5 top gas range, granite, & counter seating. Lrg backyard w extra parking from alley way & carport. See & lease for less than apartments! Fantastic neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Materhorn Drive have any available units?
2641 Materhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 Materhorn Drive have?
Some of 2641 Materhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Materhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Materhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Materhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Materhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2641 Materhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Materhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2641 Materhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Materhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Materhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2641 Materhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Materhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2641 Materhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Materhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 Materhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

