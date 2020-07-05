2641 Materhorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport game room parking

ADORABLE home on great street! Updated & recent fresh interior paint throughout, in popular Casa View Oaks, near White Rock, schls, parks & Shops. 3 bedrm, 2 full bath and a 300' ft BONUS ROOM, NOT INCLUDED IN SQ FT., makes nice office or gameroom. Full size w & d hookups. Updates include hardwood flooring, appliances, bathrms w vanities. All bedrms w ceiling fans, walk in closets, & lots of natural light. Kitchen is well designed w 5 top gas range, granite, & counter seating. Lrg backyard w extra parking from alley way & carport. See & lease for less than apartments! Fantastic neighborhood.