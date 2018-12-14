All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:19 AM

2630 Easter Avenue

2630 Easter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Easter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $100/month concession off the $1,200 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,100!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Easter Avenue have any available units?
2630 Easter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2630 Easter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Easter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Easter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Easter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Easter Avenue offer parking?
No, 2630 Easter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Easter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Easter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Easter Avenue have a pool?
No, 2630 Easter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Easter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2630 Easter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Easter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Easter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Easter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Easter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

