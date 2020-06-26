2615 Appledale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rent includes yard, tree & pool maintenance! Fantastic location just north of Frankford-161. Large open living, dining & kitchen area. Living area features a woodburning fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless appliances including a range, built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. The kitchen is open to a spacious breakfast-dining area. Laundry room with washer & dryer included! Master has big private bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Amazing backyard with wood deck surrounding pool (with fencing).