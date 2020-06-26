All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2615 Appledale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2615 Appledale Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:27 PM

2615 Appledale Lane

2615 Appledale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2615 Appledale Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rent includes yard, tree & pool maintenance! Fantastic location just north of Frankford-161. Large open living, dining & kitchen area. Living area features a woodburning fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless appliances including a range, built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. The kitchen is open to a spacious breakfast-dining area. Laundry room with washer & dryer included! Master has big private bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Amazing backyard with wood deck surrounding pool (with fencing).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Appledale Lane have any available units?
2615 Appledale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Appledale Lane have?
Some of 2615 Appledale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Appledale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Appledale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Appledale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Appledale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2615 Appledale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Appledale Lane offers parking.
Does 2615 Appledale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 Appledale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Appledale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2615 Appledale Lane has a pool.
Does 2615 Appledale Lane have accessible units?
No, 2615 Appledale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Appledale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Appledale Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University