2614 N Henderson

This 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home is located in the heart of Knox Henderson. The kitchen has been updated to include large island with quartz counters, touch faucet, wine fridge and custom built coffee bar with butcher block counter tops and storage. The kitchen looks over over a spacious living room. Also down is a half bath, flex room that can be office or formal dining storage galore and an outdoor deck for entertaining. Upstairs awaits 2 guests rooms and a walk-in laundry room with storage. The over-sized master suite has a double-sided fire place and room for a sitting area. A large walk-in shower, double vanities and a separate tub can be found in master bath along with generous sized closet.