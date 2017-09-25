All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2614 N Henderson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2614 N Henderson
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:24 AM

2614 N Henderson

2614 North Henderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2614 North Henderson Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
This 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home is located in the heart of Knox Henderson. The kitchen has been updated to include large island with quartz counters, touch faucet, wine fridge and custom built coffee bar with butcher block counter tops and storage. The kitchen looks over over a spacious living room. Also down is a half bath, flex room that can be office or formal dining storage galore and an outdoor deck for entertaining. Upstairs awaits 2 guests rooms and a walk-in laundry room with storage. The over-sized master suite has a double-sided fire place and room for a sitting area. A large walk-in shower, double vanities and a separate tub can be found in master bath along with generous sized closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 N Henderson have any available units?
2614 N Henderson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 N Henderson have?
Some of 2614 N Henderson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 N Henderson currently offering any rent specials?
2614 N Henderson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 N Henderson pet-friendly?
No, 2614 N Henderson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2614 N Henderson offer parking?
No, 2614 N Henderson does not offer parking.
Does 2614 N Henderson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 N Henderson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 N Henderson have a pool?
No, 2614 N Henderson does not have a pool.
Does 2614 N Henderson have accessible units?
No, 2614 N Henderson does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 N Henderson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 N Henderson has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University