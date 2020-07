Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is for sale or lease. Entire home has been beautifully updated and features 4 bedrooms, three full baths; two-car rear garage. Located close to the Bishop Arts entertainment district and the Dallas Zoo. This home is a rare find for leasing.