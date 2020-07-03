2518 Concordant Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning 4/2/2 has been updated with wood like plank flooring in the dining, kitchen, living and halls, upgraded carpeting in all 4 bedrooms. The open kitchen features new granite countertops, new appliances (microwave to be installed shortly). The living room features a TV nook and fireplace. With a split floorplan, the master is separate from the 3 secondary bedrooms. The in suite master bath is complete with a large soaking tub and stand up shower, Fenced backyard.

