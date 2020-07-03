All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2518 Concordant Trail

2518 Concordant Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Concordant Trl, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 4/2/2 has been updated with wood like plank flooring in the dining, kitchen, living and halls, upgraded carpeting in all 4 bedrooms. The open kitchen features new granite countertops, new appliances (microwave to be installed shortly). The living room features a TV nook and fireplace. With a split floorplan, the master is separate from the 3 secondary bedrooms. The in suite master bath is complete with a large soaking tub and stand up shower, Fenced backyard.
Available for move in 12/1/18.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Concordant Trail have any available units?
2518 Concordant Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Concordant Trail have?
Some of 2518 Concordant Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Concordant Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Concordant Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Concordant Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Concordant Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Concordant Trail offer parking?
No, 2518 Concordant Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2518 Concordant Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Concordant Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Concordant Trail have a pool?
No, 2518 Concordant Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Concordant Trail have accessible units?
No, 2518 Concordant Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Concordant Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Concordant Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

