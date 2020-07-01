Want to live in the shadow of downtown and one exit away from Bishop Arts? This affordable home is in the perfect location for a short commute and a lot of fun. It's a move-in ready home with three large bedrooms and a great backyard for entertaining.
Great energy efficiency with new windows being installed! Photos from the fall 2017--come see the house TODAY! **24mo lease preferred**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 Lapsley Street have any available units?
2510 Lapsley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Lapsley Street have?
Some of 2510 Lapsley Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Lapsley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Lapsley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.